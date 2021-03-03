Simmons was Drawn to Syracuse by Success in the Secondary

One of the top defensive backs in the transfer portal was Jason Simmons out of New Mexico State. Simmons committed to Syracuse recently as his transfer destination, picking the Orange over several other power five opportunities. It was those opportunities, combined with New Mexico State cancelling the 2020 season, that led Simmons to seek continuation of his athletic career elsewhere.

"Just being in a better situation and playing at a higher level," Simmons said. "The cancelling of the 2020 season hurt my decision to stay there. I want to be on the field, I want to play. I just want to play at a higher level."

Enter Syracuse. The opportunity to play in the ACC for a school that has had success with defensive backs in recent years was too much to pass up. Combine that with an established familiarity with the school and coaches from being offered by the Orange out of high school, and it seemed like a perfect fit for both sides.

"They've proven to be able to develop DBs at my position," Simmons said. "I felt like it was just the best fit from a football standpoint in being able to create an impact at the power five level."

Syracuse has three defensive backs entering the NFL Draft this offseason. Andre Cisco, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Trill Williams are all expected to be selected. That caught the attention of Simmons once he decided to enter the portal.

"That was a really big factor," Simmons said. "Being able to know that I'll be able to be put in a great opportunity to fulfill my ultimate dream of being able to play in the NFL. That was a huge factor. I'm going to be coached accordingly. Just going to try to come in immediately and make an impact."

Simmons said he heard from Syracuse within a few days after he entered the transfer portal. The message from the Orange was clear.

"They really liked my physicality," Simmons said. "They didn't say I was going to start but they said I'd have a good opportunity. Just come in, compete and help the team win. I just want to come in and work hard and help the team as much as possible."

The recruitment of Simmons was led by assistant Nick Monroe and defensive coordinator Tony White. The New Mexico State transfer spoke highly about his relationship with both.

"It was a real good relationship," Simmons said. "He's (Monroe) a good dude, overall. That was another big reason in me coming. I like the d-coordinator as well, coach White. I feel like they're both genuinely good people and have the best interest in their players."

Simmons is in a fortunate situation of being able to lean on his father who coaches in the NFL (secondary coach for the Carolina Panthers). That provides great perspective on the best football fit in order to showcase his talents and put him in the best position to have an opportunity at the professional level.

"He's my biggest mentor for sure," Simmons said. "It was my decision ultimately, but I wasn't going to make it without justification from him. My whole life he's been there to help. I've been blessed to have a dad that's coached in the NFL, so he was a big factor in the decision as well."

Two NFL players, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Chris Banjo, tweeted their congratulations to Simmons after he announced his decision. That meant a lot to the future Orange defensive back.

"I thought that was really cool," Simmons said. "I've had the opportunity to come across some NFL players. Blessed enough to see how they do things being around it my whole life. It was cool to see a guy like Ha-Ha and Chris Banjo reach out. Guys who have already done it."