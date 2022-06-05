Jayden Bass 'Shocked And Excited' For Syracuse Offer

Syracuse football extended an offer to 2023 Springfield (MA) Central offensive lineman Jayden Bass on Saturday following a strong camp performance. Bass, who is listed at 6-6 295 pounds, impressed the Orange coaches with his size, physicality and how well he moved.

"I came up, met with the offensive line coach, met with the offensive coordinator and then I had a workout/camp," Bass said. "Did some one on ones to end it off and coach Babers pulled me to the side after and congratulated me on a full scholarship to Syracuse. Great day overall."

The offer was not Bass' first division one offer, but it was his first power five scholarship opportunity. He also holds offers from Akron, Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn, Navy and Temple, among others.

"I was shocked and very happy because I've been working for this for a long time," Bass said. "And I finally got it. Definitely a great, amazing experience. Definitely a lot more work to do."

The next step for Bass is scheduling an official visit to Syracuse, which he is hopeful he will be able to do. He has seen part of the campus and facilities before attending camp on Saturday, checking out the spring game in April. An official will give him a closer look at the program.

"I like Syracuse a lot," Bass said. "They have a great culture over there and it's definitely a great school and great football."

