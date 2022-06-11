Jayden Bass Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

Syracuse football offensive line target Jayden Bass, who earned an offer from the Orange following his camp performance earlier this month, will take an official visit the weekend of June 24th. Bass will join quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers, offensive line target Eric King, wide receiver target Josh Richards, offensive line target Naquil Betrand and tight end target Matthew Scicchitano as official visitors that weekend .

Bass is a 6-6, 295 pound offensive lineman who stars for Springfield Central in Massachusetts. He impressed the Orange coaches with his size, physicality and how well he moved.

"I came up, met with the offensive line coach, met with the offensive coordinator and then I had a workout/camp," Bass said after earning an offer. "Did some one on ones to end it off and coach Babers pulled me to the side after and congratulated me on a full scholarship to Syracuse. Great day overall."

The offer was not Bass' first division one offer, but it was his first power five scholarship opportunity. He also holds offers from Akron, Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn, Navy and Temple, among others.

"I was shocked and very happy because I've been working for this for a long time," Bass said. "And I finally got it. Definitely a great, amazing experience. Definitely a lot more work to do.

"I like Syracuse a lot. They have a great culture over there and it's definitely a great school and great football."

