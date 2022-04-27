Skip to main content

Class of 2024 QB Jayden Rapp Impressed by History of Syracuse

The Greece Athena star recently visited the Orange.

Class of 2024 Rochester (NY) Greece Athena quarterback Jayden Rapp recently spent time on the Syracuse campus getting a closer look at the Orange football program. 

"It was great," Rapp said. "Really enjoyed my time there."

During the visit, the history of Syracuse stood out. 

"I got to see all the facilities for the football program," Rapp said. "Weight room, fields, locker rooms, etc. We also toured the actual campus and got to see the rec center. Seeing all the history that SU has had to be one of the best parts. Just being there you can tell how historically great the program really is." 

The 2024 quarterback also spent time with the Syracuse coaches. 

"Coach White and coach Ahmad the most," Rapp said. "I got to watch some film with coach White and he was telling me about what it took to play football at Syracuse. How they like hardworking aggressive guys who are going to make plays for the team. Coach Ahmad was really big on following our football dreams because that's what we want. Also, not forgetting the education we would be getting because you never know what could happen." 

During the trip, Rapp was impressed by Syracuse's facilities and campus. 

"I was blown away with how nice they were," Rapp said. "You can tell the team takes pride in them." 

Overall, the visit left an impression on the Greece Athena standout. 

"It definitely raised my interest significantly," Rapp said. 

Jayden Rapp
Recruiting

