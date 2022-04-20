Jaylen McClain Recaps Syracuse Visit

The Orange hosted one of the top defensive backs in the 2024 class Tuesday.

Syracuse football hosted one of its top targets in the 2024 class in elite West Orange (NJ) Seton Hall Prep cornerback Jaylen McClain on Tuesday. It was a return trip for McClain, who checked out an Orange game day last fall.

"It went well," McClain said. "I got a facility tour and campus tour. I got to talk to coach Monroe, coach White and coach Babers. My favorite part was seeing the apartments because they were really nice and if I was to go there, that's where I will be living. So that's important. The apartments were really big and everyone had their own bathroom, which shows the university cares about privacy. I like how all the football players stay together too."

Going into the visit, McClain said he wanted to check out the campus and the facilities. He was able to do that.

"I like the campus and facilities," McClain said. "I like how everything is close together so you won't have to go too far to get to your destination."

McClain spent time with his lead recruiter Nick Monroe on the visit.

"I like coach Monroe," McClain said. "He's a cool guy and wants to make sure while you are playing football you have to make sure you are having fun doing it while getting work done on the field."

Defensive coordinator Tony White also made an impression on McClain.

"We talked about what would be important to me in school," McClain said. "What it would be like on campus. I really like how chill and down to earth he was."

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers met with McClain during the trip as well.

"I really like coach Babers because it wasn't like an interview and it was more like a conversation," McClain said. "He wanted to make sure I would have no problem with coming here even though my parents went there. His message to me was go wherever makes you feel comfortable and most natural."

McClain's dad, Maurice, played safety at Syracuse from 1999 to 2002. McClain's mom is also an alum. Mom was on this visit with him and also enjoyed the experience.

"She really liked it," McClain said. "Was getting memories and flashbacks from her time."

After the visit, Syracuse remains one of McClain's top options.

"I have high interest in Syracuse," McClain said. "Definitely want to get back in the summer and keep building the relationship."

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF