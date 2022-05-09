Jaylin Johnson 'Excited and Surprise' by Syracuse Offer

Class of 2023 two way lineman Jaylin Johnson plays for Dunnellon High in Florida. The 6-4, 265 pounder plays offensive and defensive line in high school. His coaches have been sending out his film to various college coaches across the country and the first offer finally came. Syracuse extended a scholarship offer on Saturday.

"Coach Kaz (Robert Kazmier) recommended me to coach (Tony) White," Johnson said. "They said my film was great and they offered me. I was very excited and surprised."

The first offer is always a special moment for any recruit. Johnson was not an exception to that rule.

"It meant a lot," Johnson said. "That years of hard work and effort are starting to pay off. But I got to keep my foot on the pedal and don't slow down now."

Johnson has not set up a visit to Syracuse yet, but he and coach White are trying to find time in June to get a closer look at the program. When he does visit, Johnson knows what he wants to see in order to determine if Syracuse is the right fit.

"How nice their campus is," Johnson said. "(Academic) program's I'd like to take, how the environment is and the people around the campus."

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF