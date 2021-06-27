Syracuse Makes Big Impression on Jeremiah Wilson With Commitment Date Looming

Class of 2022 Kissimmee (FL) Osceola cornerback Jeremiah Wilson recently took an official visit to Syracuse. Wilson is set to announce a commitment on June 30th, and holds offers from Arizona, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Iowa State, Marshall as well as Washington State in addition to Syracuse. AllSyracuse.com caught up with Wilson to discuss his official visit.

Q: What was the best part of the visit?

Wilson: "Just off the rip, I felt it in the air, it was pretty cool. I saw that the campus had big castles and stuff as schools, so that was pretty cool. We went to go visit the school and they told me they have the number one communication school called Newhouse. That really struck me. That was probably the biggest thing for me, the number one school of communications. That's what I'm leaning towards majoring in because after the NFL, I would want to be around football. Be a sportscaster and stuff."

Q: Who was your host and what was it like hanging out with the Syracuse players?

Wilson: "My host was Garrett Williams. He was literally the best DB on the team. We interacted off the rip. We're both hard workers. We're both undersized DBs. We just connected and he just told me all about what I have to do to follow in the footsteps of the greats that came before him like Andre Cisco. He was telling me how to be great at Syracuse. How to put in the extra work when nobody else wants to. Me and him, we're really cool now. We're really good together. I think we get along really well."

Q: Which coaches did you spend the most time with on the visit?

Wilson: "The coaches I was talking to were (defensive coordinator) Tony White and (Chip) West, the cornerbacks coach. They were telling me they like me, how I can fly around the field and that I can play all the positions. Play both ways, do everything really. They were telling me I have a good chance to come in and make some plays. Just like the players were telling me, like Garrett was telling me, they throw you in the fire. They let you see what it is for yourself, give you a chance to make a statement. So I'm going to have a chance regardless. It's up to me to capitalize on it."

Q: What surprised you about the visit, if anything?

Wilson: "The hospitality, honestly. How close of a family they were. I didn't think that was such a family. I thought it was more of a business because it's New York, it's in the ACC, it's power five. They were really family oriented. They are all really close. I didn't have just one host, I really had like three or four because we were all together the whole time. It was me, one of the All-American linebackers (Stefon Thompson), another linebacker from Miami at IMG (Mikel Jones), we were all together the whole time. The whole team was really cool with each other. It was nice."