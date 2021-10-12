    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    ForumsFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosseSoccerTrack & FieldSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    JJ Starling Commits to Notre Dame Over Syracuse, Others

    The class of 2022 guard will play in the ACC but not for the hometown Orange.
    Author:

    Class of 2022 guard JJ Starling of La Lumiere and The City Rocks has committed to Notre Dame. Starling picked the Fighting Irish over other finalists Duke, Northwestern, Stanford and Syracuse. He also held offers from Alabama, UConn, Kansas, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State and Washington, among others. Starling took official visits to Alabama, Duke, Maryland, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Stanford and Syracuse twice before announcing his decision.

    Starling hoped that his official visits during the summer would lead to some clarity within his recruitment. That did not happen, however, leading to the four more visits last month.

    “I'm not going to lie, it actually made things more difficult,” Starling said after the summer visits. “I had several conversations with my parents, my AAU coach, my high school coach, just about this whole process. They know it's hard. It really made it harder because colleges are putting forth their best foot. They're telling you how you would be used in the program, they're just telling you all these great things. When you have all these great programs telling you these things, it's hard to separate, you know? Obviously, colleges have different factors to help them separate from other programs. But like I said, it's just hard because they're all telling me similar things. They're all similar programs because they're all great programs.”

    At that point, he had not visited Notre Dame yet. Ultimately, that visit and the pitch from the Irish coaching staff won out.

    Without the addition of Starling, Syracuse’s 2022 recruiting class remains three deep with guards Quadir Copeland and Justin Taylor along with center Peter Carey. 

    Bunch 2
    Recruiting

    Syracuse Basketball Recruiting Impact: JJ Starling to Notre Dame

    36 seconds ago
    Member Exclusive
    Starling
    Recruiting

    JJ Starling Commits to Notre Dame Over Syracuse, Others

    38 seconds ago
    Maliq Brown Visit 1
    Recruiting

    2022 PF Maliq Brown Releases Top 5, Sets Commitment Date

    3 hours ago
    Bleav Podcast Wide
    Football

    Bleav in Syracuse Episode 11: Breaking Down Loss to Wake Forest

    10 hours ago
    LeQuint Allen2
    Recruiting

    How Syracuse Commits Performed This Week

    17 hours ago
    Starling
    Recruiting

    JJ Starling to Announce Commitment on Tuesday

    20 hours ago
    Shrader WF 2
    Football

    Syracuse Football Depth Chart vs Clemson

    Oct 11, 2021
    Babers 1
    Football

    Babers Talks About Hosting Clemson, Loss Against Wake Forest

    Oct 11, 2021