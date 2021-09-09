JJ Starling Trims List to Five

Class of 2022 guard JJ Starling, considered one of the best backcourt prospects in the cycle, has trimmed his list to five. The five include Duke, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Stanford and Syracuse. Starling took an official visit to Notre Dame last weekend and takes one to Syracuse this coming weekend. He will also visit Northwestern and Duke this month. His official to Syracuse will be his second, as he took one in June.

So why return to Syracuse after already taking an official a couple of months ago?

"They were on me the hardest to try to get me to do another visit," Starling said.

His previous visit went very well.

"It was great," Starling said after his June official visit to Syracuse. "Being from Cuse, you kind of take everything for granted. But being on campus and around the players and coaches, it was a different feel that I didn't expect to have. It was a really, really great visit. The facility is nice. All that."

Starling also bonded with the Orange coaches during the previous trip.

"It was great," Starling said. "They were really cool. Their main message to me is they want me to come in and be a scorer for them. Be one of the main scorers. They were basically saying the 22 class is really important because they're going to have a lot of guards graduating. How it would be a big pickup if I go there. They already have some really good commits. They want me to come there and commit. That was just the main thing."