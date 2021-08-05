Joe Cruz Commits to Syracuse

Class of 2022 Holbrook (N.Y.) Sachem North offensive lineman Joe Cruz has committed to Syracuse, he announced on Thursday. The 6-6, 285 pound offensive lineman picked the Orange over offers from Stony Brook and Lafayette, with interest from Pittsburgh, Rutgers, FAU and UConn.

Cruz visited Syracuse during the weekend of July 31st and participated in a private workout for the coaches. He was so impressive that he earned his first power five offer. Days later, Cruz committed to the Orange.

"I was there (July 31st) for an unofficial," Cruz said after the visit. "I did a private workout with coach Schmidt and got a tour of the football facilities, Carrier Dome, the campus, and the dorms. Honestly the dorms were the best part. Definitely one of a kind."

Cruz is the third offensive player to commit to Syracuse in its 2022 class, joining running back LeQuint Allen and wide receiver Donovan Brown. Cruz is the first offensive lineman to commit to Syracuse this cycle and first player from New York. Syracuse had two players sign from the Empire State during the 2021 recruiting cycle (Malik Matthew and Elijah Fuentes).

Cruz is a prime example of someone who would have likely camped during a normal recruiting cycle. As Syracuse did not hold on-campus camps this summer due to the pandemic, the ability to do a private workout is a solid substitute. That sealed the deal for Cruz to earn an offer, which led to his commitment to Syracuse.