Syracuse Commit Joe Cruz Discusses 'Amazing' Official Visit

Syracuse offensive line commit Joe Cruz, who stars at Sachem North High in New York, was on campus over the weekend for an official visit.

"The Syracuse visit was amazing," Cruz said. "It went very good. On Friday we got an in depth tour of the campus and what the academic side of Syracuse had to offer. Got to sit down with an academic advisor from my major and talk a lot about that. For dinner, we went to Destiny USA mall and ate at a Brazilian steakhouse. We went bowling after which was a lot of fun. On Saturday we got a tour of the football facilities and presentations from the athletic trainer and strength coach.

"For dinner we ate at the faculty center on campus. I think my favorite part of the visit was when we got to do a photoshoot with game day uniforms. It was cool to take pics and wear the gear that the players wear every week. Also, I got to meet a lot of the players on the team and they were really welcoming and cool to be around."

Cruz was impressed by the academic opportunities that Syracuse provides.

"I'm not 100% sure on what I want to major in but for the tour I put in for the school of education for history," Cruz said. "It was interesting to hear from an academic advisor on what I would be studying and how I would go about taking the right classes. Steps to become a teacher maybe one day in New York State. It's cool that at Syracuse I would be able to finish my major in three and a half years, then start working on my masters right away after that."

Among the highlights was spending time with the current players and other recruits. The group went bowling together as part of the trip.

"I did terrible," Cruz said. "I played with a few of the other linemen and another recruit (Tapuvae Amaama). My host Tyler (Magnuson) absolutely killed us but it was still a lot of fun."

Tapuvae Amaama is an uncommitted offensive lineman from Utah that was also officially visiting. Cruz thinks the trip made an impression on Amaama.

"He was cool," Cruz said. "He really seemed to enjoy Cuse. I think that it's at the top of his list. Him and his family were all awesome people. They loved the campus and the facilities."

The 6-6, 280 pound lineman also enjoyed spending time with the Syracuse coaches.

"The coaches are awesome to be around," Cruz said. "It was nice being able to hang out with them outside of the football aspect of the visit. Me and my parents spent the most time with coach Schmidt, the o-line coach. Getting to know him more was pretty cool."

In addition to hanging out with coach Schmidt, Cruz also participated in a film session to go over how his skills fit into the offensive system.

"He put some of my film up and compared it to the stuff that his guys do and gave me some pointers," Cruz said. "How I'm going to fit into the scheme one day. The message for how to fit into the scheme and the o-line is to do your job. To work with the guys around you. To work as one unit."

Cruz says the trip solidified his commitment and he is ready to sign with the Orange.

"The visit definitely did," Cruz said. "Cuse is going to be home for the next few years and I wouldn't want it to be anywhere else. The excitement level is through the roof for me and my family. I can't wait to make it official (on Wednesday)."