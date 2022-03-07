Class of 2024 QB Joey Tomasso Has Syracuse at the Top of his List

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Syracuse basketball and football recruiting? Subscribe to All Syracuse, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by Mike McAllister, a name you can trust, and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

Class of 2024 Waverly (NY) High quarterback Joey Tomasso had a strong sophomore season. He threw for 1,859 yards with 18 touchdowns while running for 547 yards and 13 more scores. His skill set and production has landed him on the radar of the only power five in-state school, Syracuse. Tomasso was on the Syracuse campus over the weekend for Junior Day.

"I had a great day," Tomasso said. "I spent a lot of time with coach Beck and it went really well. Meeting the coaches and taking pictures in the jerseys was awesome. We all got to go to the basketball game after."

The time spent with Syracuse quarterbacks coach Jason Beck was the highlight of the trip.

"It was awesome getting to know coach Beck and we formed a great relationship," Tomasso said. "He talked a lot about his years of coaching. The biggest messages he gave to me were being able to be mentally strong, keep working hard and keep pushing yourself to become better."

Tomasso also checked out the basketball game in the Dome. Unlike the other recruits, it was not his first time experiencing an Orange game day.

"Syracuse is always a great atmosphere and has great support from everyone," Tomasso said. "I have been to games before and it didn't seem like the crowd was as big as normal."

The 6-2 Waverly High standout was also impressed by Syracuse's facilities.

"I haven't been to a lot of places yet but it would be hard to imagine that others have better facilities than Syracuse," Tomasso said.

During the visit, Tomasso spoke to coach Beck about the status of an offer. With the focus shifting to 2024 in the wake of LaNorris Sellers' commitment, Tomasso is firmly on the radar.

"He said they have their 2023 guy and they are starting to work on their 2024," Tomasso said.

After completing his sophomore season, Tomasso is just getting into the recruiting process. He does hold the Orange in high regards, however.

"It's really early in the process for me but of course Syracuse is at the top of my list," Tomasso said. "I want to be an engineering major and I had a good discussion with the academic team and what they have to offer. Coach Beck's record with QBs is top notch and of course there is that little place the Carrier Dome that would be great to play in."

Tomasso plans to hit the camp circuit this summer to showcase his skills.