Syracuse One of Jordan Anthony's Top Schools After Official Visit

The wide receiver from Mississippi got a closer look at the Orange.

Class of 2022 Tylertown (MS) High wide receiver Jordan Anthony holds offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Syracuse, Tennessee and several others. He took his first official visit to Syracuse over this past weekend. AllSyracuse.com caught up with the 5-11 speedy wideout to see how it went.

Q: How was the visit?

Anthony: "It went great. Got to meet all the staff. They're a cool and honest staff and that's what I'm looking for. Especially coach Babers. He's an honest and trustworthy man. But the best part was going to the film room, breaking down routes and studying the game that I love."

Q: Tell me more about the film room session. Which coach was it with and what did you learn?

Anthony: "Me and (wide receivers coach Terrence) Samuel were watching my film and how they run their offense. Symbolizing how they would use me in the spread type offense. Breaking down choice routes, and how many coverages DBs use against wide receivers."

Q: Who was your player host?

Anthony: "Courtney Jackson was my host. It was cool. Me and him are similar. A chill and relax type person. Don't get into too much but he told me he loves it."

Q: What did you think of the campus, facilities and dorms?

Anthony: "All of it was exciting."

Q: How was your conversation with coach Babers?

Anthony: "The conversation was interesting. We talked about football and life. He seems like an honest and truthful guy you can trust as a coach and mentor."

Q: What did you notice about the atmosphere of the program?

Anthony: "It was different but I like different. It felt like a family reunion. The players were close."

Q: What did the visit do for your interest in Syracuse?

Anthony: "It made me closer. They're in my top seven schools."

Q: Do you have any other visits scheduled?

Anthony: "No sir."

Q: You have a commitment date of July 27th. What will be the most important factors in your decision?

Anthony: "Truthful and honest coaches. Just got to feel like family and as soon as I step on campus being ready to complete. I want to be a true freshman (contributor)."