SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Josh Hough Rushes for Over 350 Yards as Beaver Falls Advances to Title Game

Michael McAllister

Death, taxes, and Josh Hough putting up unbelievable numbers. The Syracuse running back commits senior season has been filled with performances that would be impressive on video games. In the WPIAL semifinals Friday night, Hough did it yet again. 

Against Apollo-Ridge, who came into the game allowing less than seven points per game, Hough ran for 368 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns. That is a robust 17.5 yards per carry. To show the kind of senior season Hough has had, 17.5 yards per carry actually lowers his average for the season. Insane. 

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

That performance led Beaver Falls to a 50-27 WPIAL 2A semifinal win over Apollo-Ridge and a berth in the championship game. Beaver Falls got out to an early lead, but Apollo-Ridge battled back to trim the advantage. Beaver Falls responded with a couple of scores of their own, and an 86-yard touchdown run by Hough sealed the deal. 

Hough was successful on tradition running plays, but also found room out of the wildcat. 

"We’ve been using it since my sophomore year,” Hough said via the Beaver County Times. “Now we’re seniors and we’re the big dogs, and we just want to keep running because nobody can really stop it."

Now there is only one more game until Hough and Beaver Falls can call themselves champs. He know, in order to do that, they have to focus on the task at hand. 

"We just have to stay focused,” Hough said. “We’ve got to play as a team. You can’t win by one person. You’ve got to play as all 11 on a team."

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Syracuse Quarterbacks Get First Team Reps in Practice

Could the freshmen quarterbacks see extensive action for the first time this season?

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Has Prepared for Cisco, Williams Departures on Recruiting Trail

Syracuse has reinforcements in the secondary to take over for Cisco, Williams.

Michael McAllister

by

Mike McAllister

Behind Enemy Lines: Scouting Boston College

An in-depth look at Syracuse football's next opponent.

Michael McAllister

Could Syracuse have a possible one-two punch with Sean Tucker and Cooper Lutz?

The Syracuse Orange had trouble finding one reliable running back to start the season. Now it seems they have two. Could 'Cuse have a possible one-two punch with Sean Tucker and Cooper Lutz?

Jacob Payne

by

Mike McAllister

Relative of Former Syracuse Basketball Star Loses Congressional Bid

Relative of Former Syracuse Basketball Star Loses Congressional Bid.

Michael McAllister

Trill Williams Declares for NFL Draft

Syracuse defensive back has opted out of the remainder of the season

Michael McAllister

Monday Musings: New Targets Emerging for Syracuse Football

Some new targets on the transfer market and at the JUCO level for Syracuse football.

Michael McAllister

by

Mike McAllister

CuseCast: Duce Chestnut & Joey Spallina

The latest edition of the CuseCast Podcast features interviews with a Syracuse football and lacrosse commit, preseason ACC basketball picks and what SU should do at quarterback

Michael McAllister

My Preseason ACC Basketball Awards

Here is my ballot for the preseason ACC basketball awards.

Michael McAllister

Recruit of the Week: Joey Spallina

This week's Recruit of the Week is the number one lacrosse recruit in the 2022 class, Joey Spallina, who is committed to Syracuse.

Michael McAllister