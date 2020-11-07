Josh Hough Rushes for Over 350 Yards as Beaver Falls Advances to Title Game

Death, taxes, and Josh Hough putting up unbelievable numbers. The Syracuse running back commits senior season has been filled with performances that would be impressive on video games. In the WPIAL semifinals Friday night, Hough did it yet again.

Against Apollo-Ridge, who came into the game allowing less than seven points per game, Hough ran for 368 yards on 21 carries with three touchdowns. That is a robust 17.5 yards per carry. To show the kind of senior season Hough has had, 17.5 yards per carry actually lowers his average for the season. Insane.

That performance led Beaver Falls to a 50-27 WPIAL 2A semifinal win over Apollo-Ridge and a berth in the championship game. Beaver Falls got out to an early lead, but Apollo-Ridge battled back to trim the advantage. Beaver Falls responded with a couple of scores of their own, and an 86-yard touchdown run by Hough sealed the deal.

Hough was successful on tradition running plays, but also found room out of the wildcat.

"We’ve been using it since my sophomore year,” Hough said via the Beaver County Times. “Now we’re seniors and we’re the big dogs, and we just want to keep running because nobody can really stop it."

Now there is only one more game until Hough and Beaver Falls can call themselves champs. He know, in order to do that, they have to focus on the task at hand.

"We just have to stay focused,” Hough said. “We’ve got to play as a team. You can’t win by one person. You’ve got to play as all 11 on a team."