SI.com
All Syracuse
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Search

Josh Hough Leads Beaver Falls to WPIAL Title

Michael McAllister

Beaver Falls knocked off Sto-Rox 43-30 Saturday night to win the WPIAL championship. It was the first for this group of players and coaches in their time at Beaver Falls. Star running back and Syracuse commit Josh Hough ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

"It's a huge statement," Hough said after the game via Backyard PA Football. "We put ourselves back on the map. It took us four years but we got it."

Sto-Rox made Hough their primary defensive focus, and Beaver Falls took advantage by using him as a decoy. They ran counters off of fakes to Hough that helped Trey Singleton run for 129 yards on seven carries, and Beaver Falls complete a 69 yard pass to wide receiver Quadir Thomas on play action to Hough. 

Beaver Falls used this strategy to race out to a 36-0 lead. This activated the mercy rule, which makes the clock a running one. Even with normal stoppages of play, such as out of bounds or an incomplete pass, the clock continues to run. Sto-Rox made a bit of a comeback, scoring their first touchdown of the game followed by a pick six and onsides kick recovery. A third straight score would have reduced the lead to just two scores midway through the fourth quarter. But Beaver Falls got a stop and a score to seal the deal. 

The bottom line for Beaver Falls and Josh Hough, they are WPIAL champions.

"It feels great," Hough said. "I just want to thank God and my team because we all worked together and made it happen."

Next up is District 10 champion Wilmington in the state semifinals. The winner will go to the state championship game. Hough is focused on the task at hand. 

"We just take it one game at a time," Hough said. "We're just worried about next week's game, not worried about that (the championship game). We've just got to practice real hard like we did last week for this game."

Wilmington is 11-0 on the season and won their District 10 title game 56-29. They have held six opponents to 14 points or less including two shutouts. 

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Josh Hough Discusses WPIAL Title

https://twitter.com/pabackyard/status/1327782050062069760?s=21

Michael McAllister

Three Recruiting Quadir Copeland the Hardest

New Syracuse point guard offeree discusses the Orange, his recruitment and more.

Michael McAllister

by

LEGENDS

Coach Boeheim talks about players gaining weight, recruits and Kadary Richmond.

Coach Boeheim talks about players gaining weight, recruits and Kadary Richmond.

Maya Lockett

How to Watch Josh Hough in WPIAL Title Game

Check out the Syracuse RB commit as he tries to help Beaver Falls win the WPIAL championship.

Michael McAllister

Media Day with Syracuse MLAX Head Coach John Desko

Coach Desko hit on topics such as player mentality, recruiting, and the new dome

Samantha Croston

Roddy Gayle to Ohio State: What's Next for Syracuse?

How Roddy Gayle's decision impacts Syracuse basketball recruiting.

Michael McAllister

Calvin Johnson 'Very Excited' for Syracuse Offer

The Navy commit is giving the Orange a hard look moving forward.

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Offers Navy Commit

https://twitter.com/calvin1johnson/status/1327263233338716161?s=21

Michael McAllister

Syracuse Basketball 2020-21 Schedule

A look at who the Orange will play during the 2020-21 season.

Michael McAllister

Flashback Friday: McNabb Runs All Over Miami in Dome Finale

McNabb runs all over Miami in Carrier Dome finale.

Michael McAllister

by

Rochcuse44