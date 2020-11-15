Josh Hough Leads Beaver Falls to WPIAL Title

Beaver Falls knocked off Sto-Rox 43-30 Saturday night to win the WPIAL championship. It was the first for this group of players and coaches in their time at Beaver Falls. Star running back and Syracuse commit Josh Hough ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

"It's a huge statement," Hough said after the game via Backyard PA Football. "We put ourselves back on the map. It took us four years but we got it."

Sto-Rox made Hough their primary defensive focus, and Beaver Falls took advantage by using him as a decoy. They ran counters off of fakes to Hough that helped Trey Singleton run for 129 yards on seven carries, and Beaver Falls complete a 69 yard pass to wide receiver Quadir Thomas on play action to Hough.

Beaver Falls used this strategy to race out to a 36-0 lead. This activated the mercy rule, which makes the clock a running one. Even with normal stoppages of play, such as out of bounds or an incomplete pass, the clock continues to run. Sto-Rox made a bit of a comeback, scoring their first touchdown of the game followed by a pick six and onsides kick recovery. A third straight score would have reduced the lead to just two scores midway through the fourth quarter. But Beaver Falls got a stop and a score to seal the deal.

The bottom line for Beaver Falls and Josh Hough, they are WPIAL champions.

"It feels great," Hough said. "I just want to thank God and my team because we all worked together and made it happen."

Next up is District 10 champion Wilmington in the state semifinals. The winner will go to the state championship game. Hough is focused on the task at hand.

"We just take it one game at a time," Hough said. "We're just worried about next week's game, not worried about that (the championship game). We've just got to practice real hard like we did last week for this game."

Wilmington is 11-0 on the season and won their District 10 title game 56-29. They have held six opponents to 14 points or less including two shutouts.