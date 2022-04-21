Skip to main content

Josh Richards Enjoys Return Trip to Syracuse

Syracuse football's top wide receiver target was back on campus.

Class of 2023 East Orange (NJ) High wide receiver Josh Richards is one of Syracuse football's top recruiting targets in his cycle. In addition to the Orange, the 6-3 wideout holds offers from Connecticut, Maryland, Temple, Wake Forest and others. Richards visited Syracuse for Junior Day earlier this spring, and returned to campus on Wednesday. 

"It was good," Richards said. "(I did) a lot of the same things, just got more in depth of my recruitment and how I fit into the Syracuse scheme." 

The Syracuse coaches reiterated his importance to the Orange's 2023 class as the top receiver on their board. 

"I'm number one on their list," Richards said. "They see me as a playmaker in their new offensive scheme." 

Richards said he spent time with the entire offensive coaching staff during Wednesday's trip. He also had a film session with new wide receivers coach Michael Johnson. 

"Again, just more in depth and the kind of routes their X guys run," Richards said. "It was good." 

After the junior day visit, Richards declared Syracuse a top school for his services. The Orange remain there following this trip with other schools on his offer list also right there. He is currently planning to make a decision sometime during his senior season. 

