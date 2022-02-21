Josh Richards Set to Visit Syracuse

The East Orange wide receiver is one of the best in the 2023 class.

Class of 2023 East Orange (NJ) High wide receiver Josh Richards is one of Syracuse football's top targets at the position. Richards, a 6-4, 175 pounder, also holds offers from Monmouth, UConn, Maryland and Temple. Richards is planning to visit the Orange on March 5th for Junior Day.

"I'm supposed to go down there March (5th)," Richards said. "I want to see what the team is really about. If the school could be some place I spend the next three to four years."

During his junior season, Richards recorded 31 catches for 544 yards (17.5 yards per catch) and nine touchdowns. He is just getting to the tip of the iceberg with his talent, which is why so many schools are after his services.

Richards says he speaks with his lead recruiter at Syracuse, assistant Nick Monroe, on a very frequent basis.

"Very often," Richards said. "I talk to coach Monroe a lot. Basically a rundown of the school and what it's about. (We have a) pretty good (relationship). He seems like a real solid dude."

While admitting his options are still open, Richards says he does have legitimate interest in the Orange entering the visit. The other schools coming at him hard, he says, include UConn, Maryland and Rutgers. He plans to visit Monmouth, UConn, Wake Forest, Rutgers and Duke this spring in addition to Syracuse.

Richards currently has no timeframe for a decision.

