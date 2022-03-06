Skip to main content
Josh Richards Highlights

Josh Richards Highlights

Team(s)
Syracuse Orange

Josh Richards After Junior Day Visit: 'Syracuse is the Team to Beat Right Now'

The 2023 wide receiver raves about Orange visit.

Class of 2023 East Orange (N.J) High wide receiver Josh Richards was one of more than a dozen prospects on the Syracuse campus for Junior Day on Saturday. The Orange made quite an impression on one of their top receiver targets. 

"No decisions have been made and my options are definitely still open," Richards said. "But Syracuse is the team to beat right now. My interest went up after that visit for sure." 

Richards got a closer look at various aspects of the Syracuse football program. 

"I got to see the facility and talk to the coaches about what the program was really about," Richards said. "Some of the best parts were seeing the Dome and getting to learn from coaches with years of experience. 

Read More

"It's (the Dome) definitely a great environment to play in. The fans seem real supportive." 

The 6-3 wideout took note of Syracuse's facilities as well. 

"The facilities definitely stood up," Richards said. "Nothing like anything I ever played in. I could see myself catching touchdowns in there." 

The Syracuse coaches made a big impression on the East Orange standout. 

"Coach Monroe, coach Johnson and coach Babers," Richards said. "We talked about what the program is really about. Coach Johnson showed me how he works with his receivers and his background. Most of the conversation was really straightforward. What to expect from Syracuse and how I could fit into the scheme." 

