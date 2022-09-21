Skip to main content

Elite 2024 ATH Josiah Brown: 'Game Day Atmosphere Was Incredible'

Brown recaps recent visit to Syracuse.

One of the top players in New York in the 2024 class is Hicksville (NY) Holy Trinity athlete Josiah Brown. Brown already holds offers from Boston College, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and West Virginia, among others. On Saturday, Brown spend the day on the Syracuse campus for an unofficial visit visit for the Purdue game. 

"It was great," Brown said. "I got there Saturday morning. I talked to some of the coaches and watched the game. The best party was being in the stadium watching the game. The energy from the crowd was amazing. The game day atmosphere was incredible. It was loud throughout the whole game."

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers made sure to spend some time with the talented junior. 

"I talked to Coach Babers," Brown said. "Coach Babers gave me the message to keep working hard. He also told me about how the game day atmospheres are great and loud. He also told me to enjoy the game."

This was not Brown's first time on campus and will not be his last. His interest in the Orange is strong and will continue to develop that relationship moving forward. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"It makes me feel wanted there," Brown said. "I am very blessed and honored to be invited multiple times to Syracuse. I definitely have interest in Syracuse." 

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Josiah Brown
Recruiting

Elite 2024 ATH Josiah Brown: 'Game Day Atmosphere Was Incredible'

By Mike McAllister
Chestnut Matchups
Football

Key Matchups: Syracuse vs Virginia

By Josh Crawford
Garrett Shrader UL
Football

How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia

By Mike McAllister
Tucker 7
Football

Sean Tucker Rushing & All-Purpose Yards Tracker: Week 3

By Mike McAllister
Kenneth Everett Visit
Recruiting

Class of 2024 ATH Kenneth Everett Enjoys Syracuse Visit

By Mike McAllister
Bleav Rebrand
Football

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 45

By Mike McAllister
Gadsden Winner
Football

Syracuse Depth Chart vs Virginia

By Mike McAllister
SU Purdue Recap
Football

Shrader, Okechukwu, Jones Named ACC Players of the Week

By Mike McAllister