Elite 2024 ATH Josiah Brown: 'Game Day Atmosphere Was Incredible'

One of the top players in New York in the 2024 class is Hicksville (NY) Holy Trinity athlete Josiah Brown. Brown already holds offers from Boston College, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and West Virginia, among others. On Saturday, Brown spend the day on the Syracuse campus for an unofficial visit visit for the Purdue game.

"It was great," Brown said. "I got there Saturday morning. I talked to some of the coaches and watched the game. The best party was being in the stadium watching the game. The energy from the crowd was amazing. The game day atmosphere was incredible. It was loud throughout the whole game."

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers made sure to spend some time with the talented junior.

"I talked to Coach Babers," Brown said. "Coach Babers gave me the message to keep working hard. He also told me about how the game day atmospheres are great and loud. He also told me to enjoy the game."

This was not Brown's first time on campus and will not be his last. His interest in the Orange is strong and will continue to develop that relationship moving forward.

"It makes me feel wanted there," Brown said. "I am very blessed and honored to be invited multiple times to Syracuse. I definitely have interest in Syracuse."

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF