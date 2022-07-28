Skip to main content

JP Estrella Cancels Duke Visit, Has Two Critical Officials Upcoming

The elite 2023 prospect will visit Iowa and Syracuse.

One of the top players in the 2023 recruiting class has had a chance in plans. Originally slated to visit Duke this weekend, JP Estrella of Brewster Academy and Middlesex Magic has canceled that trip. The visits to Iowa and Syracuse remain scheduled. 

The cancellation of the visit to Duke is significant news, as many considered the Blue Devils the favorite to land the 6-11 center. Both the Hawkeyes and Orange will get their chance to make a pitch to Estrella during upcoming visits. He says he knows exactly what he will be looking for on those trips. 

"I'm really looking to see how the players and coaches react," Estrella said. "How the players interact with each other and see the all-around culture of the program." 

Estrella added that after the visits have concluded, he plans to go home, reset his mind and discuss his options with family to see if he is ready to make a decision. 

Syracuse was the first school to offer Estrella back in August of 2021. Iowa extended its offer a few months later and both schools have prioritized Estrella during the 2023 cycle. Both coaching staffs tracked Estrella during the AAU season, attending the games in which they were allowed by NCAA rules. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Following those offers, Providence, Tennessee, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Boston College, UConn, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Maryland, Cal, Marquette, Illinois, Miami, Xavier, Missouri, Creighton, Duke, Kansas and Louisville all provided scholarship opportunities. Estrella has been one of the hottest recruits on the trail over the last several months.

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF

In This Article (1)

Syracuse Orange
Syracuse Orange

Estrella Magic
Recruiting

JP Estrella Cancels Duke Visit, Has Two Critical Officials Upcoming

By Mike McAllister43 seconds ago
James Moore
Recruiting

James Moore, Elijah Moore Set to Attend Syracuse Basketball Elite Camp

By Mike McAllisterJul 27, 2022 6:29 AM EDT
Clyburn
Recruiting

Class of 2024 Linebacker Nyreek Clyburn Has Strong Relationship With Syracuse Staff

By Mike McAllisterJul 26, 2022 5:54 AM EDT
Alford 2
Football

Training Camp Position Preview: Wide Receiver

By Michael GrossJul 25, 2022 12:00 PM EDT
Ike Daniels
Recruiting

Monday Musings: Syracuse Football 2023 Recruiting Reset

By Mike McAllisterJul 25, 2022 6:12 AM EDT
Member Exclusive
Boeheim's Army Nerds Recap
Basketball

Boeheim's Army Eliminated in Physical, Intense Loss to The Nerd Team

By Teagan BrownJul 23, 2022 5:46 PM EDT
Ennis BA
Basketball

How to Watch Boeheim's Army vs The Nerd Team in TBT

By Mike McAllisterJul 23, 2022 7:50 AM EDT
Bost Shoes
Basketball

Boeheim's Army Blows Out India Rising in TBT Opening Round Win

By Teagan BrownJul 22, 2022 11:11 PM EDT