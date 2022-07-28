JP Estrella Cancels Duke Visit, Has Two Critical Officials Upcoming

One of the top players in the 2023 recruiting class has had a chance in plans. Originally slated to visit Duke this weekend, JP Estrella of Brewster Academy and Middlesex Magic has canceled that trip. The visits to Iowa and Syracuse remain scheduled.

The cancellation of the visit to Duke is significant news, as many considered the Blue Devils the favorite to land the 6-11 center. Both the Hawkeyes and Orange will get their chance to make a pitch to Estrella during upcoming visits. He says he knows exactly what he will be looking for on those trips.

"I'm really looking to see how the players and coaches react," Estrella said. "How the players interact with each other and see the all-around culture of the program."

Estrella added that after the visits have concluded, he plans to go home, reset his mind and discuss his options with family to see if he is ready to make a decision.

Syracuse was the first school to offer Estrella back in August of 2021. Iowa extended its offer a few months later and both schools have prioritized Estrella during the 2023 cycle. Both coaching staffs tracked Estrella during the AAU season, attending the games in which they were allowed by NCAA rules.

Following those offers, Providence, Tennessee, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Boston College, UConn, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Maryland, Cal, Marquette, Illinois, Miami, Xavier, Missouri, Creighton, Duke, Kansas and Louisville all provided scholarship opportunities. Estrella has been one of the hottest recruits on the trail over the last several months.

