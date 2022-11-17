JUCO Defensive Lineman Quentin Williams Discusses Syracuse Offer

Syracuse football recently extended an offer to junior college defensive lineman Quentin Williams. Williams originally signed with Miami out of high school before transferring to Marshall. Now he is at Hutchinson Community College and looking for his final collegiate stop. In addition to Syracuse, the 6-4, 264 pounder holds offers from Florida Atlantic, Marshall and UAB among others. Defensive line coach Chris Achuff is his primary recruiter for Syracuse.

"I've been in touch with the coaches," Williams said. "It's really been a long process because this is my third school and I injured my knee in the fourth game of my season. So they were just waiting on what the doctors said and how my knee was recovering. Once he got that report, he pulled that trigger."

"He was telling me that I need to keep up with my academics, because that's a main concern with guys coming from JUCO. He was basically telling me that Syracuse has a great business school and business connections and alumni. He wants to come to one of my playoff games, maybe the championship if we win the first game. My reaction? I was happy and blessed, but I knew it was coming. He was just being patient on it."

With the offer in hand, the next step for Williams is look at official visits. Syracuse is expected to get one.

"Nobody's ruled out," Williams said. "I plan on taking all five (official visits). Pretty sure everyone has five so I plan on taking all five just to see where everyone stands. Keeping in mind who's recruiting me the hardest and who's checking up on me more often, daily. That's always in the back of my head. We should be setting one up (Syracuse official) a little later, not one of these upcoming weeks, because I just got the official offer. That should be set up here in a bit, but I don't know when."

When he takes an official to Syracuse, Williams says he wants to see how the coaches plan to use him within the defensive scheme, check out the facilities including the training room and make sure the school has his major (health science).

After picking up an offer from the Orange, the former Mallard Creek High (NC) standout says he has strong interest.

"What really sticks out to me is a couple of players that played in my division back in Charlotte in high school go to Syracuse," Williams said. "Josh Ilaoa, I've known him since middle school and he's playing there now. And Stefon Thompson, he was the linebacker at the rival school I used to play against. So that's unique. You don't see that very often."

SUPPORT ALL SYRACUSE

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX

JOIN THE ALL SYRACUSE FORUMS FOR FREE AND DISCUSS THE ORANGE WITH OTHER FANS AND OUR STAFF