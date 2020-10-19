JUCO DL Isaiah Iton 'Blessed' by Syracuse Offer

Syracuse extended a new offer in the class of 2021 on Friday as they gave a scholarship opportunity to 6-3, 290 pound junior college defensive lineman Isaiah Iton.

"The coach that called me was the d-line coach," Iton said. "Coach Reynolds. He's been talking to me for the whole week. He just had to go over my academic stuff. First he started talking to me last week. Today he was like 'we like your film and we'd like to offer you.' I was happy about it. My recruitment just started. Everything's still kind of new to me. I was really blessed."

The message to Iton was simple yet affective.

"He was telling me that if I decide to come there in January, I'll be able to play right away because they aren't getting me just to sit behind somebody," Iton said. "I'm going to play. They like my film. They like my explosiveness. They like everything about me and they feel like I'm that dog they need on that defense."

As far as where Iton would play along the defensive line, that remains up in the air given his skill set and versatility.

"We haven't really talked about that because on my film at JUCO, I can play anywhere on the d-line," Iton said. "I can play anywhere. So I feel like wherever they need me on the d-line, I can do it for them."

The junior college product is still learning about Syracuse and plans to do more research on the Orange going forward.

"I don't know that much about the Syracuse program," Iton said. "But I feel like they're on the come up. He told me there's some bumps and bruises on the team with injuries right now. So I just know what he's been telling me."

Iton is originally from Brooklyn (N.Y.). He moved to Houston in sixth grade and attended high school there. But he remains proud of his New York roots. He signed with Northern Colorado as a class of 2019 prospect out of high school. Iton played in 12 games, starting three, as a true freshman. He then entered the portal and transferred to Hutchinson Community College.

Beyond the initial offer from Syracuse, Iton says he has a virtual visit scheduled for this coming week.

Iton also holds offers from Missouri, Maryland, Houston, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Jackson State, Texas State, Washington State, New Mexico State, Arkansas State, Akron and Western Kentucky.