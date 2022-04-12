Syracuse Makes Impression on 2024 Athlete Judah Anthony

Anthony took a visit to get a closer look at the Orange.

Class of 2024 athlete Judah Anthony who stars for Woodrow Wilson High in New Jersey recently visited Syracuse to get a closer look at the program.

"It was great, I loved the campus," Anthony said. "I met with the coaches, saw the dorms, facilities and campus. The best part was definitely going into the Dome and seeing where they put on a show."

The campus and facilities left an impression on the 5-11 athlete.

"The campus was nice," Anthony said. "The weight room definitely stood out to me. The size for sure."

Syracuse is recruiting Anthony as a receiver, and he spent time speaking with the Orange's new wide receivers coach.

"Coach Johnson talked to me and talked to me about traits that his receivers must have," Anthony said. "What he looks for in receivers. He also tested my knowledge and his message was just keep working."

While Anthony is still looking for an offer from Syracuse, the visit did a lot for his interest in the school. Both sides will continue to develop a relationship moving forward.

"The visit definitely was amazing and boosted my interest in 'Cuse a ton," Anthony said. "Definitely was one of the top schools on my list now."

