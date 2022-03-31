Judah Mintz Commits to Syracuse

The Orange has landed one of the top combo guards in the 2022 cycle.

Syracuse basketball's strong 2022 recruiting class just got better. Elite combo guard Judah Mintz, who stars for Oak Hill Academy, committed to the Orange on Thursday. He is ranked the 33rd best player in the 2022 recruiting class by SI All-American and the sixth member of Syracuse's class.

He announced the decision at GEICO Nationals, a tournament of some of the best high school teams in the country. His Oak Hill squad saw its season end earlier in the day, but Mintz had 21 points and seven assists in the loss.

Mintz picked Syracuse over other finalists DePaul, NC State and Wake Forest. He also visited Xavier and, along with the Musketeers, held offers from Georgetown, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Florida, LSU, Maryland, NC State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Mintz was previously committed to Pittsburgh, but elected to reopen his recruitment rather than sign with the Panthers. At that point, he attracted attention from several high major programs, including Syracuse. He took official visits DePaul, NC State, Syracuse and Wake Forest in February. Following his last one, he contemplated his options and discussed his choices with his family.

His visit to Syracuse was the weekend of the Duke game, which featured the largest on campus crowd of the season.

"It was crazy, really," Mintz said after the visit. "Thirty something thousand people, I've never seen that at a college basketball game. It was definitely something special."

Mintz spent time with the Syracuse coaches and players on the visit. The message was simple but effective. Come in and be a difference maker for the Orange.

"They just want me to come in and be able to be a playmaker," Mintz said after the visit. "They want me to be able to be a big part in letting them have a big season next year since this season isn't going how Syracuse usually goes."

With Mintz headed to Central New York, Syracuse basketball's 2022 recruiting class is now at six players. Mintz joins a group that includes point guard Quadir Copeland, shooting guard Justin Taylor, forward Chris Bunch, forward Maliq Brown and center Peter Carey.

