Elite Combo Guard Judah Mintz Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

The Orange will host one of the best players in the 2022 recruiting class.

Class of 2022 combo guard Judah Mintz, currently ranked the 33rd best player in the cycle by SI All-American, will take his official visit the weekend of February 25th. That means he will be in attendance on the 26th when the Orange hosts Duke in the Carrier Dome.

With the Syracuse visit finalized, Mintz official visit schedule is as follows:

February 8th-10th: DePaul

February 17th-19th: NC State

February 25th-27th: Syracuse

March 2nd-4th: Wake Forest

"It'll probably all come down to the visits, most likely," Mintz said. "(I'll be looking for) a family atmosphere is big for me. Style of play and the players because that's who I'm going to be with next year. So that's important too."

Mintz was originally committed to Pittsburgh, but reopened his recruitment rather than signing with the Panthers during the early period. Syracuse reached out to express interest, and that interest is mutual.

"It was pretty recent," Mintz said. "They called my AAU coach from Team Durant. They wanted to know if I'd be interested. I told my coach yeah and it went from there. Coach Red called me and we hopped on a Zoom like two days later."

That Zoom call took place on Sunday with the Syracuse coaching staff.

"Coach Red was on it, coach Boeheim, coach G-Mac," Mintz said. "Basically they were saying how I could come in and make an impact. My ability to get in the paint and score is something that they're going to need next year. They already have a really good class coming in and they think I can make a difference."

So why the interest in Syracuse including taking a visit?

"You can't ignore the history with coach Boeheim," Mintz said. "He's a winner. Having seen guards that played similar to me go to the NBA is a big thing too."

