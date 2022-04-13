Judah Mintz Officially Signs With Syracuse Basketball

Class of 2022 combo guard Judah Mintz has officially signed with Syracuse basketball. Mintz signed during a ceremony at Oak Hill Academy along with teammate Christian Reeves, who is headed to Duke. Mintz committed earlier this month over finalists DePaul, NC State and Wake Forest. He is ranked the 33rd best player by SI All American.

"It was just a great opportunity for me to come and be able to play to make an impact as a freshman," Mintz said after he committed. "I had a really good connection with coach Red Autry and with coach Boeheim too. Everything just came into play and that was the best fit for me."

Mintz joins guards Quadir Copeland and Justin Taylor, forwards Chris Bunch and Maliq Brown as well as center Peter Carey.

"It's really exciting," Mintz said. "I know all of those dudes, so it should be really fun. I'm really excited to get there."

The recruiting process was a long one for Mintz. He originally committed to Pittsburgh, but elected to reopen his recruitment rather than sign early with the Panthers. He received plenty of interest from high major programs from there, and scheduled one official visit in January (Xavier) and four in February (DePaul, NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest). After the visits, it was decision making time.

Ultimately he picked Syracuse, and it was watching a postseason tournament that solidified that decision.

"It kind of clicked when I saw the ACC Tournament," Mintz said. "The stage, even though they were missing Buddy that game, how competitive they were. Even though they were missing their best player, it just showed me how competitive coach Boeheim was and the will to win."

