Elite Combo Guard Judah Mintz Scheduling Syracuse Basketball Official Visit

Syracuse basketball's 2022 recruiting class is ranked as one of the best in the country, but the Orange may not be done adding talent to it. Syracuse has recently gotten involved with 6-3 combo guard Judah Mintz out of Oak Hill Academy, ranked the 33rd best player in the SI All-American SI99.

Mintz was originally committed to Pittsburgh, but reopened his recruitment rather than signing with the Panthers during the early period. Syracuse reached out to express interest, and that interest is mutual.

"It was pretty recent," Mintz said. "They called my AAU coach from Team Durant. They wanted to know if I'd be interested. I told my coach yeah and it went from there. Coach Red called me and we hopped on a Zoom like two days later."

That Zoom call took place on Sunday with the Syracuse coaching staff.

"Coach Red was on it, coach Boeheim, coach G-Mac," Mintz said. "Basically they were saying how I could come in and make an impact. My ability to get in the paint and score is something that they're going to need next year. They already have a really good class coming in and they think I can make a difference."

The next step is to get Mintz on campus for an official visit. The visit is expected to occur sometime in February.

"We're looking at dates right now," Mintz said. "I'm going to take an official as soon as I can."

When Syracuse reached out, Mintz said the reason for his reciprocated interest was an obvious one.

"You can't ignore the history with coach Boeheim," Mintz said. "He's a winner. Having seen guards that played similar to me go to the NBA is a big thing too."

While it is still early in the relationship, Mintz has a strong impression of associate head coach Adrian Autry.

"Just off of the first couple of days talking to him, he seems straightforward and a relatable person," Mintz said. "He tells me how he seems me playing when I get there and how he's seen me develop from my freshman year to now. He's pretty straightforward."

Besides Syracuse, Mintz says he is also working on scheduling an official visit with Wake Forest. He already has officials scheduled to DePaul (February 8th) and NC State (February 17th). West Virginia has also been in contact with the 6-3 guard. Mintz says those visits will tell the tale of his recruitment.

"It'll probably all come down to the visits, most likely," Mintz said. "(I'll be looking for) a family atmosphere is big for me. Style of play and the players because that's who I'm going to be with next year. So that's important too."

