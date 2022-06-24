June 24th Official Visit Weekend Primer
Syracuse football is set to host several of its priority targets in the second big official visit weekend in June for the Orange. The following class of 2023 prospects are confirmed visitors with the potential for a surprise official visitor as well.
Player: Jeremiah Augustin
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-6, 180 lbs
School: Jupiter Christian School (FL)
Notable Offers: Illinois, Iowa State, Maryland, Penn State, Virginia
Player: Jayden Bass
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-5, 295 lbs
School: Springfield Central (MA)
Other Notable Offers: Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn, Marshall, Navy, Temple
Player: Naquil Betrand
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-7, 310 lbs
School: Northeast High (PA)
Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M
Player: Bryce Cohoon
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-3, 180 lbs
School: Maize High (KS)
Notable Offers: Air Force, Army
Player: Ike Daniels
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 5-11, 180 lbs
School: Mountain View High (VA)
Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Boston College, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia
Player: Muwaffaq Parkman
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 lbs
School: Hillside High (NJ)
Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Kent State, Rutgers, Temple
Player: Rashard Perry
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-3, 250 lbs
School: Bennett High (NY)
Status: Committed to Syracuse
Player: LaNorris Sellers
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-3, 215 lbs
School: South Florence High (SC)
Status: Committed to Syracuse
