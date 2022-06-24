Skip to main content

June 24th Official Visit Weekend Primer

Which recruits will visit Syracuse Orange football?

Syracuse football is set to host several of its priority targets in the second big official visit weekend in June for the Orange. The following class of 2023 prospects are confirmed visitors with the potential for a surprise official visitor as well. 

Player: Jeremiah Augustin
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-6, 180 lbs
School: Jupiter Christian School (FL)
Notable Offers: Illinois, Iowa State, Maryland, Penn State, Virginia

Player: Jayden Bass
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-5, 295 lbs
School: Springfield Central (MA)
Other Notable Offers: Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn, Marshall, Navy, Temple

Player: Naquil Betrand
Position: Offensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-7, 310 lbs
School: Northeast High (PA)
Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M

Player: Bryce Cohoon
Position: Wide Receiver
Height/Weight: 6-3, 180 lbs
School: Maize High (KS)
Notable Offers: Air Force, Army

Player: Ike Daniels
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 5-11, 180 lbs
School: Mountain View High (VA)
Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Boston College, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia

Player: Muwaffaq Parkman
Position: Running Back
Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 lbs
School: Hillside High (NJ)
Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Kent State, Rutgers, Temple

Player: Rashard Perry
Position: Defensive Line
Height/Weight: 6-3, 250 lbs
School: Bennett High (NY)
Status: Committed to Syracuse 

Player: LaNorris Sellers
Position: Quarterback
Height/Weight: 6-3, 215 lbs
School: South Florence High (SC)
Status: Committed to Syracuse 

Member Exclusive