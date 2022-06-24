June 24th Official Visit Weekend Primer

Syracuse football is set to host several of its priority targets in the second big official visit weekend in June for the Orange. The following class of 2023 prospects are confirmed visitors with the potential for a surprise official visitor as well.

Player: Jeremiah Augustin

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-6, 180 lbs

School: Jupiter Christian School (FL)

Notable Offers: Illinois, Iowa State, Maryland, Penn State, Virginia

Player: Jayden Bass

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-5, 295 lbs

School: Springfield Central (MA)

Other Notable Offers: Army, Buffalo, Central Michigan, UConn, Marshall, Navy, Temple

Player: Naquil Betrand

Position: Offensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-7, 310 lbs

School: Northeast High (PA)

Other Notable Offers: Auburn, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M

Player: Bryce Cohoon

Position: Wide Receiver

Height/Weight: 6-3, 180 lbs

School: Maize High (KS)

Notable Offers: Air Force, Army

Player: Ike Daniels

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 5-11, 180 lbs

School: Mountain View High (VA)

Other Notable Offers: Arizona State, Boston College, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia

Player: Muwaffaq Parkman

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 6-0, 170 lbs

School: Hillside High (NJ)

Other Notable Offers: Boston College, Kent State, Rutgers, Temple

Player: Rashard Perry

Position: Defensive Line

Height/Weight: 6-3, 250 lbs

School: Bennett High (NY)

Status: Committed to Syracuse

Player: LaNorris Sellers

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-3, 215 lbs

School: South Florence High (SC)

Status: Committed to Syracuse

