Emmanuel Dankwa Officially Visiting Syracuse Football

Class of 2023 Wayne (NJ) Hills linebacker Emmanuel Dankwa is on an official visit to Syracuse. He joins a large list of targets on official visits this weekend. Dankwa is an under the radar prospect from the Garden State. He holds offers from Lehigh, Rhode Island, Maine, UMass and others. Dankwa also plays wide receiver and tight end for Wayne Hills High.

The 6-2 backer impressed the Syracuse coaches at both the Monmouth and Wagner camps. As a result, the Orange invited Dankwa on an official visit.

During his junior season, Dankwa accumulated 55 tackles including 16 tackles for loss and six sacks in 10 games. He also forced one fumble and recovered one. Dankwa is not the only New Jersey standout on campus this weekend. He joins speedy running back Muwaffaq Parkman out of Hillside High as official visitors.

This is the second big official visit weekend for the Orange. Last weekend, Syracuse hosted three uncommitted prospects and one commit. Two of the three uncommitted recruits have since committed. This weekend, Syracuse hosts six uncommitted prospects (Jeremiah Augustin, Jayden Bass, Naquil Betrand, Bryce Cohoon, Ike Daniels and Muwaffaq Parkman) and two commits (Rashard Perry and LaNorris Sellers). How many of those six will give the Orange a verbal commitment? That remains to be seen, but it is certainly an important opportunity for Syracuse's 2023 class.

