Justin Taylor Commitment Day Preview

One of Syracuse basketball's top targets in the 2022 class is shooting guard Justin Taylor. The Orange has recruited him extremely hard throughout the process, and Taylor is now ready to make a decision.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT

Player: Justin Taylor

Height/Weight: 6-6, 200

School: St. Anne's Belfield (VA)

Finalists: Indiana, North Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech

Official Visits: North Carolina (June 4th-6th), Syracuse (June 9th-11th), Indiana (June 15th-17th)

Commitment Day/Time: Saturday, June 26th at 5:00 p.m. eastern.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!

Recruitment Recap: Taylor has kept his recruiting process open for quite a while. He turned himself into a coveted high major recruit, and started picking up high major offers in the summer of 2020. The more he played and the more people watched, the more his recruitment took off. NC State, Maryland, Marquette, Butler, Virginia Tech and Syracuse all offered that summer.

Indiana through its hat into the ring in October. Virginia followed suit in December, and many figured Taylor's recruitment would end there. Taylor is from Charlottesville, which is where UVA's campus is located. An elite recruit in the home town of a major program, it made sense. However, Taylor insisted it was not a sure thing and he remained open to finding the best fit.

North Carolina offered in February 2021, with Florida and UConn extending offers that spring.

Both Indiana and North Carolina went through coaching changes after the 2020-21 season. Through those changes, both continued to recruit Taylor extremely hard.

When the NCAA lifted pandemic restrictions effective June 1st, Taylor quickly worked to schedule visits in June. He took an unofficial visit to Virginia Tech followed by officials to North Carolina, Syracuse and Indiana. A few days after his visit to Indiana, Taylor announced his top five and that a decision would come on June 26th, his birthday.