2028 Sunshine State defensive lineman ‘excited’ by Syracuse offer

2028 defensive lineman Kaden Huggins is starting to see his recruitment take off.

On Dec. 6, Huggins received his first offer from Syracuse, and later his second from Maryland.

The Port St. Lucie (FL) Centennial High lineman had already known a lot about Syracuse before the offer, and is looking forward to getting to know the Orange more during his recruitment.

"I have definitely been keeping up with coach Fran Brown and the Syracuse program,” Huggins said to The Juice Online. "I love what he and the staff are doing, and the momentum of the program. I look forward to having an opportunity to visit the campus with my family in the spring, and meeting the coaches.”

Huggins receives his offer from Caporale

The offer came from Syracuse general manager Tommy Caporale.

"Coach Cap was very cool and I loved his energy and personality,” Huggins said. "He was really down to earth and made me and my family feel wanted.”

The two spoke about a variety of topics, including Huggins strengths as a two-sport star in wrestling.

“He talked to me about the importance of maintaining a good and healthy weight, and not becoming focused on trying to make a certain weight for wrestling,” Huggins said. "We also discussed my love for the game of football.”

Huggins already knew about the Orange

Huggins was also excited by his first offer coming from the Orange because he has family who graduated from SU.

“I was excited,” Huggins said. "I knew it was going to be a big deal for them to hear about this offer. My Dad has shown me old film of Dwight Freeny my entire life and I know the history of Ernie Davis, so this is a huge deal.”

He is also confident the Orange can rebound in 2026 after going 3-9 this season.

“No doubt about it,” Huggins said. "Things can change quickly in college football. Coach Brown is changing the culture and bringing in the talent to make the difference."

Huggins had an outstanding football season

His Eagles team is coming off a 5-6 season, but Huggins knows there’s room for plenty of growth in the coming season. He was named captain to start the season and his team’s Defensive MVP.

"I feel I made plays for my team when they needed me the most, but I know I still have room to improve both on and off the field,” Huggins said. "I know I have so much more to learn about the game.”

Huggins describes himself as as a well rounded EDGE that can also play OLB.

"I can play any gap if I have too, and any technique,” Huggins said. "I can also beat you with power or beat you with my speed."

SUPPORT THE JUICE ONLINE

Got a Syracuse recruiting tip? E-mail Recruiting Analyst Charles Kang here.