Kalan Ellis Selected to Polynesian Bowl

Syracuse offensive line commit Kalan Ellis received prestigious recognition on Thursday when it was announced that he was selected as a Polynesian Bowl All-Star. The Polynesian Bowl is a premier all-star football game featuring the world's elite high school players of Polynesian heritage and other ancestries.

"Very grateful for the opportunity," Ellis said.

The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports Network and takes place on Saturday, January 23rd.

Participants in the Polynesian Bowl in the past included Tua Tagovailoa, Devin Leary, Jeremy Ruckert, and many other elite recruits.

Ellis committed to Syracuse in July over offers from UCLA, Virginia, Hawaii and San Diego State, among others. He was also receiving interest from Northwestern, Oregon and Oregon State. He is one of five offensive lineman in Syracuse's 2021 class, and second from Hawaii.

Ellis and Austyn Kauhi are believed to be the first Hawaiian players to be on scholarship at Syracuse once they arrive on campus.

They had another guy from Oahu (Kauhi) and the quarterback Justin Lamson," Ellis said in July. "So I've been talking to the other commits and we've been talking about why they committed. They just said the same thing, because of the coaching. And I was just like, 'this is where I want to be.'"

Syracuse's 2021 class currently sits at 21 players and they only have a couple of slots left. They are likely to hold a few spots beyond that for potential transfers.

The Orange has started the 2020 season 1-2 after knocking off Georgia Tech in the home opener on Saturday. They have a bye this weekend before two more home games against Duke and Liberty.