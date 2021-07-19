Syracuse Commit Kamari Lands Has Big Week in the EYBL

Class of 2022 wing Kamari Lands surprised most in the recruiting world when he committed to Syracuse in April. Lands was considered one of the best wings in the 2022 cycle.

"I've liked Kamari all year over at Prolific," SI All-American's Jason Jordan said after Lands committed. "It's just kind of the way the game is going. 6-8, covers a lot of ground, especially in that zone. He's going to cover a lot of space in that zone. He's just a great defender anyway. I've seen him cover all five positions this year, and effectively. He's a guy who's going to be really key, specifically in that matchup zone covering that backline for sure.

"On the offensive end, multi-talented. I think he's an underrated shooter. If they watch the numbers, I think he was around low 40s on the three point efficiency this year. That's obviously really good. Obviously he's on a really talented team. He knows how to play with talent, plays well with talent. I think he plays better with talent."

All of that was on display in the EYBL last week as Lands was undoubtedly one of the top performers in the league. In seven games for Team Why Not, Lands averaged 15.9 points, shot 42.5% from the floor, made 10 three pointers, averaged 6.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Lands flat out did it all.

In his seven games, he scored at least 16 points in five of them and had three 20 point performances. Lands was more than just a scorer, however. He impacted the game in a variety of ways at a very high level. The 6-8 wing also had at least seven rebounds four times and at least five in six of his seven games. In addition, Lands had at least three assists in four games and at one least one steal six times.

On Thursday, Lands had 20 points on 9-16 shooting and 11 rebounds for a double-double. He followed that up with a 24 point, five rebound, three assist, three steals performance on Friday and a 17 point, eight rebound, four assist, two steals performance on Saturday. Yes Lands had a bit of a slip up on Sunday with just three points on 1-9 shooting, but he was spectacular the rest of the week.

Syracuse's 2022 class is receiving a lot of hype. Landing Justin Taylor was a big boost. The Orange is also involved with several elite prospects including JJ Starling, Quadir Copeland, Kyle Filipowski, and others. Even with all of that fire power, it is important to remember that Lands is an elite talent.