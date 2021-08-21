Kamari Lands Decommits From Syracuse Basketball

Lands is one of the elite wings in the 2022 class.

Syracuse basketball's 2022 class has taken a hit. Elite wing Kamari Lands has reopened his recruitment, he announced on social media.

"I would like to thank Coach Boeheim, Coach Mac and @Cuse_MBB for everything they have done," Lands posted on Twitter. "And with that being said said I willb e reopening my recruitment."

Lands told AllSyracuse.com that this was the best decision for him right now and Syracuse remains one of his top schools.

The 6-8 versatile wing committed to the Orange in April. Despite growing up in Indiana, Lands was a Syracuse fan due to Carmelo Anthony being his older brother's favorite player.

"It's always been my favorite school growing up," Lands said after he committed. "Always watching the people that came out of there like Melo, Michael Carter-Williams, Malachi Richardson, people like that. I've always been a fan of watching them and they've always had the type of player I want to be moving forward. Those wing scoring playmaking type of players. I know that at my height and my size, pushing myself to be a better wing and being able to be an elite wing will separate me from everyone else. I know Syracuse is always wing heavy and pushes wing development. Those were great factors for me committing there."

The announcement of his decommitment comes shortly after he elected to transfer to Hillcrest Prep for his final year of high school basketball.

Syracuse does still have two very talented players committed to its 2022 class in shooting guard Justin Taylor and point guard Quadir Copeland. Targets such as JJ Starling, Chris Bunch, Dominic Barlow, Peter Carey and others remain available and priorities for the Orange.