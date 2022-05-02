Skip to main content

Kennedi Perkins Signs With Syracuse Women's Basketball

The Orange added its second class of 2022 recruit.

Syracuse women's basketball has signed its second class of 2022 recruit. Kennedi Perkins, a 5-6 guard from Illinois, inked with the Orange on Monday. She joins Lexi McNabb as high schoolers in Syracuse's 2022 recruiting class. 

"Kennedi is a true competitor," head coach Felisha Legette-Jack said in a press release. "What she lacks in size, she more than makes up for with heart, her basketball IQ and a true passion for winning. She exudes character, excellence in the classroom and a desire to pursue excellence on the court and in the classroom. Please help me welcome Kennedi to Orange Nation!"

From from a press release via Syracuse Athletics:

Perkins led Bolingbrook High School in scoring all four years and averaged 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.5 steals per game throughout her career with the Lady Raiders. As a senior, the point guard helped BHS to a Southwest Suburban Conference championship and third place finish in the state with a 24-6 record. She averaged 13.9 ppg in her final season as the team's leading scorer. Bolingbrook went 5-1 in the postseason in 2021-22 and 12-3 in the postseason during her high school career.

She was team captain as a junior and senior and was a Pioneer Press Girls Basketball All-Area First Team selection in 2019 and IHSA All-Conference that same year. Perkins is an All-Southwest Suburban Conference selection and was an Associated Press Illinois Girls Basketball All-State Honorable Mention honoree in 2022. At the conclusion of her senior season, she was named IBCA 4A All-State First Team marking the third time in her high school career she was tabbed all-state.

