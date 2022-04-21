Kenny Woseley Excited For Syracuse Offer

The Imhotep standout is looking forward to learning more about the program.

Class of 2024 Philadelphia (PA) Imhotep cornerback Kenny Woseley added yet another power five offer to his list on Wednesday when Syracuse extended a scholarship opportunity. The Orange joined a list that includes Boston College, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech and West Virginia, among others.

"Basically we had an open practice for coaches to come see us work and coach (Mike) Johnson came," Woseley said. "After practice, my coach had me contact coach Johnson and he told me he liked what he saw out of me and offered me."

This was the first communication between Syracuse and Woseley.

"I would say probably exciting because I knew it was going to make my dad happy," Woseley said. "That is one of his favorite colleges."

The reason for Syracuse being one of his dad's favorites actually is not because of a different sport.

"He used to play basketball and he's from Brooklyn New York," Woseley said. "So he always loved Syracuse basketball and Jim Boeheim."

Woseley says he is still learning about the Syracuse football program and is looking forward to developing a relationship with the coaching staff. While nothing has been set yet, he says the Orange is working on getting up to Central New York for a visit.

