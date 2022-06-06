Skip to main content

Visit Increases Kenny Woseley's Interest in Syracuse

The 2024 Imhotep Institute standout checked out the Orange on Sunday.

One of the top players in the entire 2024 class regardless of position in Philadelphia (PA) Imhotep defensive back Kenny Woseley. Woseley holds offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and Wisconsin, among others. The 6-0, 170 pounder spent Sunday on the Syracuse campus for an unofficial visit. 

"We toured the athletics facilities, photoshoot, (toured) campus, and the dorms the players stay in," Woseley said. "I feel like the whole visit was actually good and equal because as the visit went about, I gained more and more knowledge about the university's tradition and history." 

Woseley also spent time with members of the Orange football staff. 

"I was with coach Mike Johnson and coach Khalil all day," Woseley said. "Their message to me was that they are doing the best they can to get more dogs from South Jersey, Philly area because if you look at the time they were dominant, they had multiple guys from both areas playing for them." 

While Woseley was impressed by Syracuse's football facilities and campus, he also took note of the work being done to enhance both by the time he would arrive should he pick the Orange. 

"The facilities are nice," Woseley said. "There's a lot of construction being and done and by the time the 2024 class graduates, the facilities will be totally different. Going around campus, I think what stood out the most is how the outside of some of the buildings still have an old type of look but inside of them it's totally renovated." 

After picking up an offer in April and with a visit under his belt, Woseley remains very interested in the Orange. 

"My interest in Syracuse is definitely higher than before," Woseley said. 

It is still early in his recruitment and so he is not ranking teams recruiting him nor approaching a decision. 

