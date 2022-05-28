Khalil Ahmad Named to FootballScoop's 2022 Minority Watch List/Rising Stars

Syracuse football's Director of High School Relations Khalil Ahmad has been named to FootballScoop's 2022 Minority Watch List/Rising Stars. This is the second iteration of the the list and recognizes one of the key figures within the Orange's recruiting department.

Ahmad came to Syracuse from Rutgers during the offseason. During his short time with the program, he has already enhanced Syracuse's recruiting visits. An abundance of prospects from the 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026 classes have been on campus over the last few months, thanks in large parts to his efforts. He has also been a key figure in Syracuse's increased efforts in New Jersey.

More from FootballScoop on the compilation of its list.

"With input from double-digit NFL coaches and scouts, more than 100 college coaches and staffers, as well as myriad other figures in football, not to mention devoted wives and family members, journalists, our staff here at FootballScoop and a panel of experts who helped vet candidates and wade through the both difficult and incredibly rewarding selection process, FootballScoop presents its 2022 Minority Watch List/Rising Stars compilation.

"There were submissions for nearly 400 different coaches and football personnel, not to mention more than 600 digital nominations and Twitter direct messages, emails, phone calls and more before the list was finalized.

"In the end, some 125 football professionals gained selection to our 2022 iteration and roughly 250 coaches and personnel garnered FootballScoop 2022 Minority Watch List/Rising Star Honorable Mention.

"What follows below is the result of a month-long process to accept nominations, research candidates and speak with coaches and other football personnel throughout the process to provide the best possible list that reflects the feedback and information FootballScoop received throughout the process."

