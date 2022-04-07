Korey Duff Recaps 'Great' Syracuse Visit

One of the top players in New York in the 2024 class was recently on the Orange campus.

Syracuse football hosted one of the top in-state players in the 2024 class on Wednesday in Melville (NY) St. Anthony's athlete Korey Duff. Duff had 51 catches for 918 yards and 12 touchdowns last season as a sophomore.

"It was great," Duff said. "I enjoyed the visit a lot. I visited the facilities, met with the offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, and got a chance to see the rest of the campus."

New offensive coordinator Robert Anae spent time with Duff.

"I liked him a lot," Duff said. "We had a great conversation about not only football but just life in general. What I see myself doing and what I plan on doing. His message was to just keep working and continuing to do good in school. That he'll be stopping by my school to watch an open practice."

Duff also spent time with wide receivers coach Michael Johnson.

"He was very cool," Duff said. "I liked him as well. he told me that he's watched my film a bunch of times and he likes my game a lot. He told me to just keep improving my craft and then he hopes to see me back on campus again soon."

Overall, the visit left a lasting impression on the talented athlete. While Duff does not hold an offer from Syracuse yet, there is a long way to go in his recruitment and it could come this spring or summer.

"The visited definitely boosted my knowledge about Syracuse and the football team," Duff said. "I'm glad I got to meet with the coaches and start to build relationships with them. After today's visit, Syracuse would definitely stand towards the top of my recruitment."

Next up, Duff will visit Rutgers on April 16th and Maryland on April 23rd.