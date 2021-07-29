Kyle Filipowski Commits to Duke Over Syracuse, Others

Syracuse basketball target Kyle Filipowski has committed to Duke over the Orange and several other programs. He had recently been offered by Kentucky as well, but elected to pick the Blue Devils.

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

Filipowski was offered by Syracuse in April, quickly scheduled an official visit, and took the trip to Central New York in June. He also took officials to Ohio State, Indiana, Iowa and Duke. Duke offered during that official, which was the last during his busy month of June. After focusing on the EYBL and Peach Jam, Filipowski made his decision before July ended. He had previously stated he would take another round of visits this fall before a decision.

“It was a really great experience for me,” Filipowski said after his Syracuse official visit. “Especially for my first visit in the books, that being Syracuse. It was a lot of fun. Some of the things I did were I ate meals with the coaches and the players. Had a barbecue at coach Boeheim's house. We went to see the business school because that's what I'm looking to take in college, so we looked into the academics. I was able to see the Whitman School. I hung out with some of the guys on the team, got to meet them. See the living arrangements, see the Dome, saw the Melo Center. Really where I'd be going about my day. Saw the campus, where I'd be taking some of my other classes, like the main campus. The locker rooms, the facilities, which was great.”

Syracuse currently has two players committed in the 2022 class in forward Kamari Lands and guard Justin Taylor. Target Quadir Copeland is announcing his decision on August 10th.