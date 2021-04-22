Kyle Filipowski 'Pretty Excited' About Syracuse Offer

Syracuse basketball extended a scholarship offer to 2022 power forward Kyle Filipowski on Wednesday. AllSyracuse.com spoke with Wilbraham and Monson Academy head coach Mike Mannix to find out more about the player, how the offer went down and where Syracuse stands in his recruitment.

Q: Give us a scouting report of Kyle Filipowski.

"I start with his versatility," Mannix said. "His versatility at his size, you just aren't going to find a lot of. He's a legitimate 6-foot-10. He rebounds what seems like almost every ball. He can handle it, he can shoot it, he can post up. He was darn close to being a 40 percent three point shooter this year. Averaged 21 points a game, 13 rebounds a game. His field goal percentage is really, really high. You just get it all when you have him as a player. This year I think he was one of the hardest working guys on the team. He really kind of set the tone for us. He was certainly in the mix every night as a guy that wasn't going to get outworked. Really coachable.

"What I was just telling Gerry (McNamara) on the phone was, he came in as a sophomore last season fall of 2019. We weren't sure he was going to be our best player when we had practices, preseason and early season practices before we played. I said to Gerry that we figured he was our best player by the first timeout of the first game. It didn't take very long to figure out what was what. In the first game of the season, the kid had something like 25 (points) and 22 (rebounds)."

Q: How long has Syracuse been in touch with Kyle?

"I'll be honest with you, it just started today," Mannix said. "What Gerry said was they had been watching him for quite some time. They had been in touch with his AAU coach last year in Andy Borman with the Rens. So they've been talking about him for a while, they just hadn't talked to him until (Wednesday). He had a Facetime call with Gerry and then coach Boeheim jumped on. That's when it all picked up speed, he got his offer and all that stuff."

Q: What was Filipowski's reaction to the offer?

"He was pretty excited because Kyle texted me right after he got off the phone with Syracuse," Mannix said. "He and I had just been on a video call like two hours before, so for him to reach right back out to me, it must've made him feel pretty good."

Q: Where is Filipowski in the recruiting process?

"He's starting to think about doing visits in June," Mannix said. "Obviously Syracuse, geographically, is not that hard to do. The one thing he has said publicly is the school's he's in touch with the most are Ohio State, UCLA, Iowa and just in the last couple weeks, Indiana has been in more frequent contact. It sounds like (Syracuse) has every intention of doing that."