Kyle Filipowski Sets Syracuse Official Visit

Kyle Filipowski is one of the top power forward prospects in the 2022 class and is listed at 6-10, 215 pounds. He holds offers from Connecticut, Creighton, Georgetown, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville, Maryland, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Stanford, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Xavier and many others. Syracuse recently extended an offer as well.

"Well coach McNamara texted me and asked to talk so we Facetimed and coach Boeheim was right there with him," Filipowski said. "They talked about how they’ve been watching me for the past year and how special of a talent I am and great fit I would be for their program."

SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!

Filipowski enjoyed the conversation with both coaches, and was especially exuberant speaking with Jim Boeheim.

"Man I was blown away," Filipowski said. "When I saw coach Boeheim’s face on the screen I was trying to play it off cool without freaking out. And then having the conversation I did with him where he told me how rare of a talent I am and how he thinks I’m one of the top players in the country, really meant something special to me."

Despite the very recent offer, Filipowski said Syracuse has communicated their strong interest and that he is a priority target for them.

"Yes they have made clear to me that their interest for me is very high," Filipowski said. "So I am planning on taking an official visit in June."

That visit will take place the first weekend in June (the 5th and 6th). He is hoping to get a feel for what Syracuse basketball is all about and what it's like to be a student-athlete at the university.

"Hopefully everything," Filipowski said. "Obviously I am planning on seeing the basketball facilities and all and the academic business building on campus. Housing as well."

Another Syracuse priority target, Justin Taylor, will take an official visit June 9th and 10th.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES SENT TO YOUR INBOX!