LaNorris Sellers Discusses Syracuse Commitment

Syracuse picked up a big commitment on Sunday in quarterback LaNorris Sellers, the first pledge in the Orange's 2023 class. His relationship with new offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck proved pivotal in his decision.

"I was committed to coach Anae and coach Beck when they were at Virginia," Sellers said. "I just really fell in love with their system and stuff, and I wanted to play under them. With all the quarterbacks they've had in the past, success that they've had, that's really why. Why now is there was really no reason to wait. All the other quarterbacks in 2023 committing, there's no reason to wait."

Once coaches Anae and Beck took the job at Syracuse, one of the first recruits they contacted was Sellers.

"It just shows a lot of loyalty and that they were about what they were talking about," Sellers said. "I just really felt comfortable with them and close to them."

Since arriving at Syracuse, Beck has been in constant contact with Sellers.

"We've really talked a lot," Sellers said. "Me and coach Beck talk every week. Sometimes every day and if it's not every day it's every other day. We never go too long without talking. He's always asking how's school going, how do I feel about them, how my family's doing and stuff. We talk a lot."

While the 6-3, 215 pound signal caller has not visited Syracuse yet, he plans to as soon as he is able.

"I'm taking an official visit up there as soon as possible," Sellers said. "I don't remember an exact date but they've said as soon as possible I'm going to go up for an official."

As a quarterback and the first commitment in Syracuse's 2023 recruiting class, Sellers plans to help the Orange's efforts with other prospects moving forward.

"I'm going to take a lot of pride in it and take it very seriously," Sellers said. "I know I can't do it all by myself. I'm going to need help. I'm going to be just as important as the coaches find players and get players committed to Syracuse as much as I can."

Sellers added that he believes he is a perfect fit for Syracuse's offensive system under Anae and Beck, and that Orange fans will enjoy watching him play.

"Obviously I'm a quarterback," Sellers said. "Run it, throw it, can extend the play if need be and can also stay in the pocket. Really can use my feet whenever."

