LaNorris Sellers Schedules Syracuse Official Visit

The Orange quarterback commit will take his first visit to Central New York.

Orange quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers will take an official visit to Syracuse the weekend of June 23rd, he told AllSyracuse.com. It will be his first time on campus. Sellers committed to Syracuse in early March.

The 6-3, 215 pounder developed a strong relationship with offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck.

"I was committed to coach Anae and coach Beck when they were at Virginia," Sellers said. "I just really fell in love with their system and stuff, and I wanted to play under them. With all the quarterbacks they've had in the past, success that they've had, that's really why. Why now is there was really no reason to wait. All the other quarterbacks in 2023 committing, there's no reason to wait."

Once coaches Anae and Beck took the job at Syracuse, one of the first recruits they contacted was Sellers.

"It just shows a lot of loyalty and that they were about what they were talking about," Sellers said. "I just really felt comfortable with them and close to them."

Since arriving at Syracuse, Beck has been in constant contact with Sellers.

"We've really talked a lot," Sellers said. "Me and coach Beck talk every week. Sometimes every day and if it's not every day it's every other day. We never go too long without talking. He's always asking how's school going, how do I feel about them, how my family's doing and stuff. We talk a lot."

