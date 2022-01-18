LaNorris Sellers Discusses Syracuse Offer

Skip to main content
The 2023 Virginia quarterback commit is taking a close look at the Orange.

Syracuse football extended an offer to a 2023 quarterback recently. The Orange offered Florence (S.C.) South Florence High signal caller LaNorris Sellers. Sellers committed to Virginia over the summer when new Syracuse offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck were with the Cavs. Now the coaches are trying to flip Sellers to their new school. 

"Coach Beck called me when he first arrived at Syracuse," Sellers said. "He told me that he wanted to offer me but didn't know how they handled the recruiting and offering process. He also wanted coach Babers to tell me. So then two days after that he found out and FaceTimed me. He let me talk to coach Babers and officially offered me." 

Sellers was glad to add Syracuse to his offer list. 

"I was excited," Sellers said. "Just hearing back from Beck again and meeting coach Babers." 

During the recruiting cycle, Sellers has developed a strong relationship with coach Beck. That was a big reason why he gave Virginia an early verbal in July. 

"I'd say we're pretty close," Sellers said. "We talk a couple times a week. He checks in and stuff, asks about my family." 

Sellers says he is still learning about Syracuse and has not set a visit date yet, but that could be in the works in the future. 

"What I've seen it's a pretty good school," Sellers said. "It's a little bit further than UVA, but I guess as time moves on we'll learn more." 

Besides Syracuse, Sellers says he is hearing from Notre Dame, South Carolina, Georgia Southern, Liberty, Clemson, East Carolina, Duke, Coastal Carolina and Cincinnati. He currently holds offers from Appalachian State, Georgia State, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Washington State. Sellers has yet to speak to anyone on the new Virginia coaching staff, but has heard from a couple members of the recruiting staff. 

