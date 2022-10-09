LaNorris Sellers Throws Eight Touchdowns in One Half in Front of Dino Babers

Syracuse quarterback commit LaNorris Sellers put on a show Friday night in front of his future coaches. Orange head coach Dino Babers and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck were in attendance for South Florence's win over 63-0 win over Wilson. Sellers was spectacular despite playing only one half of football.

Sellers completed 15 of 19 passes for 425 yards and eight passing touchdowns. He added a rushing touchdown as well, giving him nine total touchdowns in just two quarters of action. Sellers connected with his brother, Jayden Sellers, for three receptions, 65 yards and two scores. Jayden Sellers is a class of 2025 wide receiver who also holds an offer from Syracuse.

"It felt really good," Sellers said of having Babers and Beck in attendance. "Just a bonus to a good night."

Sellers missed his junior season due to injury, but been fantastic during his senior campaign to date. In fact, he announced he was back with a four touchdown performance in the season opener. Sellers threw for 215 yards with four passing touchdowns and ran for 89 yards with a rushing touchdown in South Florence High's (South Carolina) 53-9 win over Goose Creek.

It was a monumental moment for Sellers, as the first game back can often lead to rust or inconsistent play. That was not the case for the 6-3 signal caller, who was just happy to be back on the field.

"It felt really good to be back," Sellers said. "Exciting I'll say."

How was Sellers able to put together such a strong performance in his first game back from injury?

"Just preparing during the offseason," Sellers said. "Lifting and working out and not thinking about."

