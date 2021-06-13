Legacy Prospect on the Syracuse Radar

Malik Campbell was at Syracuse from 1997 to 2001. He was a reserve guard on the basketball team for two season and a three year letter winner as a wide receiver on the football team. Campbell finished his Syracuse football career with 59 catches for 811 yards and two touchdowns, and was an accomplished punt returner as well. Now, he son is starting to gain notoriety on the recruiting trail.

Buffalo (N.Y.) Canisius wide receiver Nikolas McMillan holds offers from UMass, Akron, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Toledo, Maine and Stony Brook. Several power five schools are also keeping close tabs on McMillan, including California, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse and Wisconsin.

On Friday, McMillan was on the Syracuse campus working out for the Orange coaches.

"It was great," McMillan said. "Felt good to be back up there after a year and a couple months."

McMillan had previously taken an unofficial visit in October 2019. This one, however, was a little bit different. It included a private workout with new Syracuse wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel.

"I had a workout with Coach Samuel," McMillan said. "Then after we watched some filmed and he coached me up a little bit. He taught me things I could do after I make the catch. He taught me more about a pressure step and stuff like that."

While no offer has been extended yet, McMillan is firmly on the radar. His development will be watched closely, especially given the family connection. McMillan is hoping he receives that scholarship opportunity.

"The fast pace offense is similar to what we run in HS," McMillan said. "Playing indoors is always a plus. Being an in state kid also would allow more of my family members to come to the games. It would be really nice to receive an offer from my dad's alma mater."

McMillan is one of the top wide receivers in New York State. He is listed at 6-2, 185 pounds.