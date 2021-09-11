LeQuint Allen Rushes for Over 300 Yards in Milleville's Win

Last year, Syracuse running back commit Josh Hough made headlines with a 243 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries. This year, Syracuse running back commit LeQuint Allen had a day that may rival Hough's performance.

In Millville's (NJ) 49-39 win over Shawnee, Allen ran for a career high 304 yards, scored six touchdowns (five rushing), had 45 receiving yards and had an interception on defense. Not too shabby.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION ON THE ALLSYRACUSE FORUMS!

Allen was the first offensive player to commit to Syracuse in the 2022 recruiting cycle. He picked the Orange over Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Temple, Virginia and West Virginia, among others. Allen will be in attendance Saturday when Syracuse faces Rutgers in the Carrier Dome.

SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. described Allen as follows when he committed back in March:

"The junior is a natural in the backfield, specializing in one-cut ability, breaking tackles and chunk yardage thanks to well above average vision. Successful backs know when to press and play patiently, something Allen's instincts allow given the play-call, something that pairs well with a general quickness and ability to make the primary tackler miss. Allen works with minimal wasted movement, featuring a jump-cut, dead leg and old-school cross slap in getting by first contact.

Ideally, a zone scheme is a strong fit here for Allen. Syracuse wants decisive runners who can put pressure on the edges while working well in between the tackles and the latest commitment fits the bill. There is a head-turning grit in his running ability, pairing well with great leverage and lean he runs with. Allen has classic one-cut traits and even holds his own on third down."