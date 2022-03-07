Logan Howland Impressed by Syracuse's Facilities at Junior Day

The 2023 prospect is in the midst of a position change from tight end to offensive tackle.

Class of 2023 Princeton (NJ) Hun School offensive lineman Logan Howland spent Saturday on the Syracuse campus getting a closer look at the program during Junior Day.

"It was good," Howland said. "I enjoyed meeting the coaches and watching film with coach Schmidt. Got to take some pictures, talk to coach Babers, watched some basketball."

One of the highlights of the visit was attending the basketball game in the Carrier Dome.

"It was a good game," Howland said. "Unfortunately they didn't come out with a win but it was a good atmosphere and the fans make the game a lot more exciting."

Another memorable part of the trip was speaking with head coach Dino Babers.

"Coach Babers expressed that he's a very straightforward guy," Howland said. "We talked about my move to tackle (from tight end)."

Howland and offensive line coach Mike Schmidt bonded during the visit.

"It was good meeting coach Schmidt and going over some of their practice film," Howland said. "I really haven't talked to coach Schmidt too much (about my position move) but going forward I think we'll be talking a lot more and watching film."

Syracuse's facilities also left an impression on the 6-7 offensive lineman.

"The facilities looked awesome," Howland said. "I've heard very highly of the academics because my family has friends who have been to Syracuse. I'd say my interest is definitely higher now that I've seen the facilities."

Howland is scheduled to visit Miami (FL) in approximately two weeks.