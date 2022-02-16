London Montgomery Planning to Visit Syracuse for Junior Day

One of the top running backs in the Northeast is Scranton (PA) Prep standout London Montgomery. He holds offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Iowa, Michigan State, Syracuse, Rutgers and others. The offer from Syracuse at the end of January.

"It's always exciting to get an offer," Montgomery said. "But Syracuse is two hours away, it's not that far, so I kind of got really excited. Syracuse is really known so, really excited about it and thankful."

The two points of contact at Syracuse are assistants Chris Achuff and Mike Lynch.

"I usually hear from them every week or so," Montgomery said. "We usually talk about that I have to get up there, see the place, see what Syracuse is about. They said they want to build the relationship more, so that's what we are trying to aim for."

Montgomery says he plans to visit Syracuse on March 5th for Junior day. While that is currently the plan, it is not 100% finalized yet.

"I'm hoping to go up there," Montgomery said. "I'm going to be looking for the type of personality people have. Good surroundings, if they have good facilities that I like. I like the weight room so I'll have to see that to see what it's about. Mainly just seeing what people are about. Seeing if they're honest and trustful."

While Montgomery develops relationships with the Syracuse coaching staff, he has also taken notice of an Orange star who burst onto the national scene last season and happens to play the same position.

"Sean Tucker is an outstanding running back," Montgomery said. "They've proven their running backs are very good. He's over a 1k rusher. That's good that they're putting out over 1,000 yard rusher because that proves they know what they're doing. Sean Tucker's an outstanding player. I know a little bit about him."

When you watch Montgomery on film, it is easy to see why the Syracuse coaches are so interested. During his junior season, he ran for 2,356 yards on 194 carries (12.1 yards per attempt) with 36 touchdowns.

"I'm very fast but also powerful," Montgomery said. "I can make cuts without losing speed. That's probably my best ability. I can use my off hand. I make very hard cuts and I can break arm tackles. Break regular full tackles. Once I get in the box, I'm gone."

Syracuse is not the only school recruiting Montgomery hard.

"Rutgers and Boston College," Montgomery said. "And a little bit of UConn and a little bit of Michigan State."

As he navigates the recruiting process, Montgomery how he will evaluate his options.

"I'm looking to go to the NFL," Montgomery said. "Wherever I feel is best for me, where I'm going to play the most and where I feel I can trust everybody. They have the academics that I need. I have to narrow it down to which schools I want because I haven't decided what I want to major in yet. But I have to have something to fall back on so that school has to have it."

Montgomery says he currently does not have a timeframe for his decision.

